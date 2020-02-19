Say What?!: Firefighters Rescue Dog Stranded on Pennsylvania Roof

YORK, Pa. – A Pennsylvania fire department shared video from an unusual rescue involving a dog spotted stranded on the roof of a building.

The York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services posted a video to Facebook showing a firefighter climbing on the roof of a York residence to rescue a dog seen wandering around on the outside of the second floor.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.