Three District 9 Teams in Action in Hoops Playoffs Wednesday

AUSTIN, Pa. (D9Sports) – Three District 9 teams are involved in playoff basketball games Wednesday.

(Photo of Northern Potter’s Carter Anderson. Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

In boys’ Class 1A first-round action, ninth-seeded Northern Potter travels to eight-seeded Austin with both teams looking to end long playoff-win droughts, while in Class 5A girls’ subregional action fourth-seeded DuBois hits the road to play at top-seeded Hollidaysburg.

BOYS’ CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND

No. 9 Northern Potter (9-13) vs. No. 8 Austin (11-11)

When and Where: 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Austin High School

Winner Gets: Top-seeded Elk County Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday in Bradford

Last Five Games: Northern Potter 3-2; Austin 2-3

Northern Potter Leaders: Carter Anderson (20.2 ppg; 5th in D9), Tre Slawson (9.9 ppg), Ryan Langworthy (7.0 ppg)

Austin Leaders: Jackson Glover (18.1 ppg), Parker Glover (10.4 ppg), Joseph Glover (6.8 ppg)

Game Tibits: This is the third meeting this season between the two Panthers. Austin won in Northern Potter, 59-46, Dec. 13, and Austin won at home, 58-46, Jan. 20 with Jackson Glover scoring 18 in the first victory and 21 in the second win. Carter Anderson had 20 in the loss at home and 15 in the road loss for Northern Potter … Austin is looking for its first postseason win since beating Oswayo Valley, 63-45, in the D9 Class 1A bracket in 2001 when Tim Horton had 27 points and 14 rebounds … Northern Potter is in the postseason for the first time since losing to Coudersport, 49-33, in 2011 and is looking for its first postseason victory since beating Venango Catholic, 53-50, in 2008 when Kal McCaslin scored nine points while current head coach Derek Erway added eight along with Kellen Warriner and Ethan Ransom … Northern Potter has finished the season strong winning three of its last four. Prior to that, NoPo had lost seven in a row between Jan. 14 and Jan. 28

GIRLS’ CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

No. 4 DuBois (13-10) vs. No. 1 Hollidaysburg (16-6)

When and Where: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Hollidaysburg High School

How They Got Here: DuBois beat Bellefonte, 46-43. Hollidaysburg had a bye

Winner Gets: The winner of the Portage/Obama Academy game at Noon Saturday at Mount Aloysius College in the championship game

Last Five Games: DuBois 3-2; Hollidaysburg 4-1

DuBois Leaders: Abby Guiher (11.6 ppg), Saige Weible (9.3 ppg), Oliva Johnson (9.3 ppg)

Hollidaysburg Leaders: Not available

Game Tibits: This is the third straight year these teams have met in the subregional semifinals. Hollidaysburg beat DuBois, 49-19, last year in Hollidaysburg after beating the Lady Beavers, 39-24, in 2018 in DuBois … The teams met Dec. 10 of this season with Hollidaysburg cruising to a 63-38 home win over the Lady Beavers. Marin Miler had a game-high 24 points for the Lady Tigers with Allison Hileman adding 14 tallies. Abby Guiher led DuBois with 17 points while hitting four 3-pointers … DuBois hasn’t played in a District championship game since beating Punxsutawney, 32-29, in the District 9 Class 4A championship game in 1995.

