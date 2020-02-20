A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of flurries between 7am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday – Snow likely before 8am, then rain and snow likely between 8am and 10am, then rain likely after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

