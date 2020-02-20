Arlene M. “Lolly” Exley, 81, of Parker Avenue in Rocky Grove, died at 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Hamot Hospital in Erie, surrounded by her loving family, following a lengthy illness.

She was born January 5, 1939 in Sugarcreek Twp., Venango County to the late Harry Leroy and Mary Bell (Kimes) Oakes.

For many years, she enjoyed playing Bingo at the Franklin V.F.W., and was active with the Tuesday night Ladies Bowling League in Franklin.

Lolly enjoyed crafts, plastic-canvas needle point, was an excellent cook and baker, and collected dolls, angels, and butterflies.

In her earlier years, she was employed at White Swan Laundry in Oil City; and also did baby-sitting for families.

She was married on July 6, 1963 to Clarence Richard Exley, Sr., and he preceded her in death on May 22, 1999.

She is survived four sons: Clarence Exley, Jr. and his companion Sandy of Franklin, Brent “Keith” Exley and his wife Rhonda of Oil City, Doug Exley of Huntersville, North Carolina, and Jason Exley and his wife Tina of Oil City; seven grandchildren: Alyssa Wright and her husband Jeff, Cody Exley, Debbie Reddinger and her husband Josh, Brittany Irwin and her boyfriend Jim, Erica Dick and her boyfriend Jon, Hayley Haire, and Cameron Craft-James; and four great-grandchildren: Alexis, Espin, Olivia, and Jace.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Arlene was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by and infant daughter, Lisa Louann; and her siblings: Ida Sliter, Harry Oakes, Clair Oakes, Dorothy Carner, Geraldine Oakes, Mary Glass, and Charles Oakes.

Visitation will be held Thursday (Feb. 20th) from 4 – 8 p.m. and on Friday (Feb. 21) from noon until 1 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Johnathon Reisinger, officiating.

Interment will follow in Lamey Cemetery, near Dempseytown.

