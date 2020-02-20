Catherine C. Berry, 86, a resident of 726 Buffalo Street, Franklin, died peacefully Tuesday evening, February 18, 2020 in Sugarcreek Station, following a period of declining health.

She was born November 19, 1933 in Akron, OH, a beloved daughter of the late: Sylvester and Deborah Phillips Hormuth.

She attended Annunciation School in Akron and St. Nicholas School in Zanesville, OH, graduating later from Franklin High School.

For a time, Mrs. Berry was employed by the Visiting Nurses Home Healthcare and by the Franklin Area School District as a cafeteria aide.

Mrs. Berry was a member of St. Patrick Church, and was a volunteer with St. Patrick Community Food Pantry.

She especially enjoyed her family, and for a number of years enjoyed being a Hospice volunteer at the former Franklin Hospital, the former West Unit, and at the former offices of Dr. Howard Kirtland in Franklin. She also enjoyed working with ceramics.

She was married to Dean A. Berry on May 8, 1952 at St. Nicholas Church in Zanesville, OH; he preceded her in death on October 15, 1987.

Surviving are two children: Debra Drayer and husband, Dan of Franklin and Kevin Berry and wife, Mary of Rocky Grove. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Katina Drayer and fiance, Russell Shawgo; Jonathan Drayer and wife, Erika; Andrea Drayer and special friend, J. Tyler Gregg; Mary Drayer and husband, Jason Prazer; Kevin Berry and Jennifer Berry; in addition to nine great-grandchildren: Hannah Moore; Amber Moore; Sarah Moore; Jade Drayer-Dean; Damon Drayer; Levi Dean; Justin Drayer; Addison Carothers and Mia Carothers; in addition to her “honorary grandchildren”, Amanda and Samantha Drayer.

Also surviving are many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Strahl; and by two sisters: Rose Bowersock and Marie Keiser.

Friends may call Friday 4-7 PM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin. A Christian Wake Service will be conducted Friday at 4 PM in the church with Deacon Richard O’Polka, presiding.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church in Franklin with Monsignor John J. Herbein, pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to either: The Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323; or to The St. Patrick Community Food Pantry, c/o: St. Patrick Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.