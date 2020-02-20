Charles D. Brady, 74, of Mayport, died on Tuesday morning, Feb. 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born on Jan. 22, 1946, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Robert Brady and Hazel (Snyder) Brady Troutman.

Charles worked as a coal miner for Doverspike Brothers Coal Company, where he retired. He loved turkey hunting, fishing and spending time at camp with his grandson, Austin, and brother-in-law, Barney.

He is survived by two daughters, Erica Westover and husband Michael of Burnside and Julie Brady of Ohio; five grandchildren, Austin Brady and wife Grace, Noah Westover, Hannah Westover, Brandon Brady and Andrea Ravert and husband Nick; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marsha Rucki and husband Barney of Warren, Ohio, and Ronda Beard of Homer City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Eva Westover.

Charles’ wish was to be cremated.

The family will hold a memorial service at their convenience at a later date.

Interment will be in the Timblin United Methodist Cemetery in Timblin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

