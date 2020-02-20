Charles “Pat” Keys, age 87, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Brookville.

He was born at home in Hazen, Pennsylvania, on June 15, 1932, son of Stephen and Estella (Johnson) Keys.

Pat was a proud veteran of the Korean War. He served from 1953-1955 and was stationed in Germany.

He married Jean Morrison Keys in 1955 after he was discharged from the service. They had 62 blessed years together.

They had four children: two sons, Michael and Matthew (wife Gloria); and two daughters, Paula (husband Scott Park) and Patti Jo.

His wife Jean preceded him in death in June 2017. He had one brother, William Keys, and a sister, Margelyn Keys Romero, who preceded him in death. His youngest daughter, Patti Jo Keys, also preceded him in death.

He enjoyed his six grandchildren, who loved to visit with him and listen to the stories of his life: Sarah, Michelle, Stephen, Levi, Amanda, and Sean. He was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Laura and Elliott. He had many nieces and nephews who loved seeing “Uncle Pat” and catching up with him. He spent a lot of time at his nephew’s business and all the employees affectionately referred to him as “Uncle Pat.”

He worked as a coal truck driver and also continued to help on the family farm. He started working at Brockway Glass in 1956 and retired from there in 1994, after 38 years. Following retirement, he chose to be a caretaker for his mother, and eventually his wife. He set an example for all of his children on the true meaning of love.

Pat lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed local country music, auctions, and flea markets. His tag line at the flea market was, “Can you do a little better?” He owned and enjoyed several antique cars and trucks over the years. He loved being on a tractor and had quite the collection, but was always looking for one more.

Friends will be received to celebrate Pat’s life from 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, and again from 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home, Inc., in Brockway.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with pastor Joni Williams and the Rev. Ricky Nelson co-officiating.

Full military honors will be accorded Saturday afternoon at the funeral home by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion.

Burial will follow in the Temple Cemetery at Hazen.

Memorials may be sent to the Warsaw Township Cemetery Association, c/o Alan Lindemuth, 7235 Rt. 28N, Reynoldsville, PA 15851; or the Allens Mills United Methodist Church, c/o Good Shepherd United Methodist Parish, 57 Allens Mills Road, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

