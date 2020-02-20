Chester A. Luce, age 61, of Columbus Township, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Born on August 9, 1958 in Oil City, he was a son of the late Clifford A. Proctor and Martha Brody.

Chester was a member of the CB Club in Oil City, and enjoyed working on electronics. He enjoyed watching wrestling on television. He studied food preparation in school, and enjoyed cooking. Chester was a volunteer paramedic in North Carolina, and enjoyed building model cars.

He is survived by his companion, Judy Hoy of Columbus Township; his daughters, Jessica Luce of Oil City, Sue Larson and her husband, Chris of Franklin, and Charlene Luce of Erie; his sisters, Bonnie Bish of Oil City, and his twin sister, Mary Donner and her husband Dan of Jamestown, PA; his sister in law, Sylvia Proctor of Corry, and his good friend, Sandy VanTassel of Columbus. He is also survived by 3 grand children and 60 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ivan Luce, Jerry Proctor, Victor Luce, John Proctor, Richard Luce, Liam Luce, and his wife of 20 years, Charlotte Luce.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Titusville.

