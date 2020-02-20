 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cherry Cola Cake

Thursday, February 20, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Cherry cola and marshmallows add to this scrumptious chocolate dessert!

Cherry Cola Cake

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups miniature marshmallows
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup butter, cubed
1 cup cherry-flavored cola
3 tablespoons baking cocoa
2 large eggs
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Frosting:

3/4 cup butter, softened
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 – 7 oz. jar marshmallow creme
2 tablespoons frozen cherry-pomegranate juice concentrate, thawed

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Line bottoms of two greased 9-inch round baking pans with parchment paper; grease paper. Divide marshmallows between pans.

~In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, and baking soda.

~In a small saucepan, combine butter, cola, and cocoa; bring just to a boil, stirring occasionally. Add to flour mixture, stirring just until moistened.

~In a small bowl, whisk eggs, buttermilk, and vanilla until blended; add to flour mixture, whisking constantly. Pour into prepared pans, dividing batter evenly. (Marshmallows will float to the top.)
Bake 25 to 30 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean). Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to wire racks; remove paper. Cool completely.

~For frosting, in a small bowl, beat butter and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Beat in marshmallow creme and juice concentrate on low speed just until blended.

~Place one cake layer on a serving plate; spread top with one cup frosting. Top with remaining cake layer; spread with remaining frosting.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.