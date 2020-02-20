Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cherry Cola Cake

Cherry cola and marshmallows add to this scrumptious chocolate dessert!

Cherry Cola Cake

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups miniature marshmallows

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup butter, cubed

1 cup cherry-flavored cola

3 tablespoons baking cocoa

2 large eggs

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Frosting:

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 – 7 oz. jar marshmallow creme

2 tablespoons frozen cherry-pomegranate juice concentrate, thawed

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Line bottoms of two greased 9-inch round baking pans with parchment paper; grease paper. Divide marshmallows between pans.

~In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, and baking soda.

~In a small saucepan, combine butter, cola, and cocoa; bring just to a boil, stirring occasionally. Add to flour mixture, stirring just until moistened.

~In a small bowl, whisk eggs, buttermilk, and vanilla until blended; add to flour mixture, whisking constantly. Pour into prepared pans, dividing batter evenly. (Marshmallows will float to the top.)

Bake 25 to 30 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean). Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to wire racks; remove paper. Cool completely.

~For frosting, in a small bowl, beat butter and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Beat in marshmallow creme and juice concentrate on low speed just until blended.

~Place one cake layer on a serving plate; spread top with one cup frosting. Top with remaining cake layer; spread with remaining frosting.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.