Clarion, Karns City Boys Clash in D9 2A Playoffs on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball Thursday

KNOX, Pa. (D9Sports) – With everything on the line, Clarion and Karns City meet in the District 9 Class 2A boys’ basketball quarterfinals Thursday night at Keystone High School, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all the action covered on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball.

(Photo of Chase Beighley of Karns City (left) and Cal German of Clarion)

Tip-off in this winner-moves-one-loser-goes-home contest is set for 7 p.m. with airtime at 6:30 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle will be on the call with Chris Rossetti handling pre- and post-game interviews, and Rossetti and Jess Quinn bringing you postgame analysis with another edition of the Coach and the Scribe Powered by the Rehab Centres.

This is the third meeting of the season between the squads with each winning on the other’s home court.

Fifth-seeded Karns City (13-8) won 70-55 Jan. 3 at Clarion with Chase Beighley scoring 21 points and Caiden Corbett 16. Cal German had 25 in the loss for the fourth-seeded Bobcats (14-8).

Then, last Wednesday, Feb. 12, Clarion returned the favor beating Karns City, 55-47, to secure the fourth seed. German scored 23 points with Nick Frederick adding 14. Ethan McElroy paced Karns City with 15 points, Beighley added 12 and Nathan Waltman 11.

Beighley is District 9’s leading scorer averaging 24.5 ppg while German is No. 3 in the district in scoring at 21.6 ppg. Both players are over 1,000 career points as juniors.

Frederick also reached double digits in scoring for Clarion at 10.6 ppg, while Waltman (11.4 ppg), who has only played eight games because of two different injuries, and McElroy (10.7 ppg) reach double figures in scoring for the Gremlins.

HOW TO LISTEN

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the exploreClarion website to access the player story and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play), or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week possible:

Special thanks to the Clarion Boys’ Basketball Booster Club, State Representative Donna Oberlander, Tin Town Metal Works and Burford & Henry Realty for Sponsoring tonight’s game as well

