Clarion U. Starts 2020 PSAC Swimming Championships

YORK, Pa. – The Clarion Men’s and Women’s Swimming Team will head to York, Pa. for the PSAC Championships set to start on Wednesday, February 19 with Prelims starting at 10 a.m.

Last year the men’s team placed sixth, while the women’s team finished in fourth place respectively.

At a Glance:

The Clarion men’s and women’s swimming teams head to York, Pennsylvania and the Graham Aquatic Center for the 2020 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships. The four-day conference championships start Wednesday, February 19 and run through Sunday, February 22 with two sessions each day.

Notes:

Mary Clare Smith heads into the PSAC Championships ranked in the top 10 in three of her events she’s set to compete: fifth in the 200 Breaststroke, eighth in the 1650 Free and 10th in the 1000 Free. Her top times this year are 2:24.32 in the 200 Breaststroke and 17:53.58 in the 1650 Free.

Ava Arnold ranks sixth in both the 100 and 200 Backstroke, notching times of 58.58 and 2:06.98 this season.

Abbey Newman is ranked fifth in the 50 Free and seventh in the 100 Fly, while Candice Chalus ranks ninth in the 100 Breaststroke and Autumn Fortney ranks third in the 100 Fly.

Courtney Kosanovic sits ranked seventh in the 200 Fly before the start of the tournament and rounding out the top 10 for the women is Stephanie Setar who is tabbed seventh in the 100 Back. Her best finish this year came at the Zippy Invitational when she finished with a final time of 59.54.

For the men, Connor Cary looks to make his mark at the PSAC Championships ranked in the top 10 in three events he’s competing. He ranks second in the 200 IM, fourth in the 200 Fly and sixth in the 100 Fly. Cary finished the year with top times of 1:51.50 in the 200 IM, 1:52.08 in the 200 Fly and 49.62 in the 100 Fly.

After finishing third in the 100 Free last year, Josh Thruston ranks in the top 10 in three events he’s competing, fifth in the 100 Breaststroke, seventh in the 50 Free and tenth in the 100 Fly. Thruston finished the year with top times of 57.56 in the 100 Breaststroke, 20.94 in the 50 Free and 50.32 in the 100 Fly.

Rounding out the top 10 for the men is Ty Rabenstein who is tabbed fifth in the 1000 Free and sixth in the 500 Free.

Ticket Info:

Adults

– Morning Session – $5

– Evening Session – $7

– All-session Pass – $45

Students

– Single Session – $2

– All-Session Pass – $15

FREE: Student w/ PSAC ID

Schedule of Events: Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for all morning sessions. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for all evening sessions. ** Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22

Session Start Times:

Wednesday, February 19: Prelims at 10 a.m., Finals at 6 p.m.

Thursday, February 20: Prelims at 10 a.m., Finals at 6 p.m.

Friday, February 21: Prelims at 10 a.m., Finals at 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 22: Prelims at 10 a.m., Finals at 5 p.m.

DAY ONE RESULTS MEN

YORK, Pa. – Competing in day one of the PSAC Championships, the Clarion University men’s swim team currently sits in fourth place with 107 points at the end of the first day of competition at the York YMCA Aquatic Club. The Golden Eagles will return to action tomorrow morning for day two of the four-day competition.

Ty Rabenstein got the night started for the Golden Eagles with a fourth-place finish in the 1000 Free, touching the wall in 9:38.43 for 15 team points.

In the very next event, Connor Cary shined for the Blue and Gold placing second in the 200 IM with a final time of 1:50.64, picking up 17 team points.

Keep the ball rolling of top ten finishes was Jacob Yant who placed seventh in the 50 Free finishing with a final mark of 21.06. Josh Thruston also picked up a twelfth-place finish in the 50 Free with a final time of 21.26.

Just a few events later the 800 Free Relay team of Cary, Thruston, Rabenstein and Yant bagged a third-place finish touching the wall with a final time of 6:51.70 for 32 team points.

Day 1 Results:

Also placing for the night was Drew Canter who took home a 24th place finish in the 1000 Free, while Bobby Shotts and Sean Streyle placed 26th and 28th respectively.

Paul Flowers took home a top 15 finish in the 200 IM picking up two team points with a final time of 1:55.82, while the 200 Medley Relay of Corey Mock, Flowers, Hayden Steiner and Tate Swanson took seventh for 24 team points.

DAY ONE RESULTS WOMEN

YORK, Pa. – Competing in day one of the PSAC Championships, the Clarion University women’s swim team currently sits in fourth place with 254 points at the end of the first day of competition at the York YMCA Aquatic Club. The Golden Eagles will return to action tomorrow morning for day two of the four-day competition.

Mary Clare Smith got the ball rolling for the Blue and Gold Wednesday evening, taking home an eighth-place finish in the 1000 Free with a final time of 10:33.73 to earn 22 team points.

Just a few events later Amanda Dial touched the wall in 2:10.46, good enough for an eighth for 22 team points. Ava Arnold finished four spots behind her in 12th place for 15 team points, Stephanie Setar rounded out the top 15 respectively.

Day 1 Results:

Abbey Newman finished fifth overall in the 50 Free with a final time of 23.82, while Morgan Manglaviti finished just behind her in seventh with a final time of 24.38 for a combined total of 48 team points.

Clarion’s 200 Medley Relay team of Setar, Candice Chalus, Autumn Fortney and Newman managed a third-place finish overall with a time of 1:46.30, good enough to earn the Golden Eagles 54 points.

To close out the scoring for Clarion was the 800 Free Relay team of Manglaviti, Letizia Collini, Sarah Murray and Gabi Wayne, grabbed a fourth-place finish to end the night with 52 team points for the Blue and Gold.

