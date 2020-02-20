Clarion U. Wrestling: Greg Bulsak Named MAC East Wrestler of the Week for Feb. 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For the third time this season, Clarion junior Greg Bulsak earned the Mid-American Conference (MAC) East Wrestler of the Week honor after two stellar performances against Kent State and Rider.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

He previously received the distinction on November 6th and December 11th.

Bulsak improved to 9-1 in MAC duals with a pair of wins last week, including a victory over nationally-ranked Ethan Laird as the Golden Eagles earned a split in Conference action. He started his weekend with a 6-1 decision over Kent State’s Colin McCracken on Friday night, helping the Golden Eagles to a 30-8 win over the Golden Flashes. That snapped a nine-match losing streak to Kent State and represented Clarion’s first win over the Golden Flashes since the 2000-01 season. He followed that up with a virtuoso performance on Sunday against Rider’s Ethan Laird, who entered the weekend ranked 12th in the most recent NCAA coaches’ panel. Bulsak dominated Laird in an 8-1 decision to improve to 22-5 overall and 13-2 in duals.

The Golden Eagles will close their dual match season on Sunday, February 23 when they face off with Edinboro on the road. The match will start at 1 p.m.

