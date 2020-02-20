DuBois Girls Fall to Hollidaysburg in Class 5A Semifinal; Austin Boys Snag D9 1A Win

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Outscoring visiting DuBois 24-16 in the third quarter, top-seeded Hollidaysburg cruised to a 62-36 win over fourth-seeded DuBois in the District 6-8-9 Class 5A semifinals.

(Photo courtesy of DuBois Athletics)

The Lady Tigers led 22-13 at halftime before Abby Guiher hit a 3-pointer at the start of the second half to make it a 6-point game.

But Hollidaysburg answered with a 24-13 run to build the lead to 46-29 going to the fourth quarter.

Marin Miller led the Lady Tigers with 29 points, including 16 in the first half. She hit a shot from beyond half court at the end of the first quarter. Sydney Lear added 12 points in the win and Ali Hatajik chipped in with nine points, all after halftime.

Saige Weible led DuBois (13-11) with 12 points. Guiher and Olivia Johnson each added seven points.

Hollidaysburg will play second-seeded Portage, a 56-45 winner over third-seeded Obama Academy in the other semifinal game, in the title game at noon Saturday at Mt. Aloysius College.

AUSTIN BOYS GET FIRST POSTSEASON WIN SINCE 2001

AUSTIN, Pa. – Jackson Glover hit three free throws in the final 11.5 seconds to lift eighth-seeded Austin to a come-from-behind 56-53 win over ninth-seeded Northern Potter in the opening round of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs Wednesday night in Austin.

The postseason win is the first for Austin (12-11) since 2001 and was it’s third win over Northern Potter (9-14) this year.

Jackson Glover broke a 53-all tie when he hit the front end of a one-and-one with 11.8 seconds left. Northern Potter then turned the ball over, and Jackson Glover hit two more free throws with nine seconds left to make it a 3-point game.

Carter Anderson had a potential game-tying 3-pointer rim off at the horn for Northern Potter.

Northern Potter led by 13, 40-27, in the third quarter before Austin went on an 11-0 run fueled by nine NoPo turnovers to close within two, 40-38, by the end of the third quarter.

“We had the boys attack the zone and hedge the screeners hard to stop their drives,” Austin head coach Rich Glover said.

This one was done in come-from-behind fashion, as Austin rallied from a 40-27 third-quarter deficit to get the win.

The third-quarter comeback was a team-wide effort with five different Austin players scoring led by six points from Parker Glover.

Then, in the fourth quarter, six Austin players etched their names in the scorebook paced by five points from Jackson Glover, who scored 18 in the game, and four each from Parker Glover and Skylar Crawford.

Parker Glover added 12 points in the win with Joseph Glover Jr. adding 11.

Jackson Glover, who hit four 3-pointers, completed a double-double with 10 rebounds while handing out five assists and coming away with three steals.

Joseph Glover Jr. added seven rebounds, five offensive, and two steals, as Austin had 10 steals in the game led by three from Payton Shupe.

Anderson, who hit four three of his own, tied Jackson Glover for game-high honors with 18 points, 12 in the first half when he hit all his 3-pointers, including three triples in the second quarter, while Ezra Sprow added 13 points.

Fueled by the three 3-pointers from Anderson, Northern Potter scored 23 second-quarter points to take a 32-23 halftime lead and then expanded that lead in the early parts of the second half.

Austin will play top-seeded and defending District 9 champion Elk County Catholic in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Bradford High School.

Austin’s last postseason victory came over Oswayo Valley in 2001.

