Featured Local Job: Inspector Technician

DJA Inspection Services is currently hiring full-time permanent positions as an Inspector Technician out of our Reno, PA location.

Weekly out of town/state travel completing aboveground storage tank inspections, non-destructive testing or welding experience is a plus but not required.

Hourly rate starts at $15 per hour, plus Per Diem provided while traveling.

A satisfactory Driver’s License, and pass a federal background check and drug testing.

Email resume to theresai@djainspection.com or stop in the office Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and fill out an application.

DJA Inspection Services

1763 Allegheny Blvd

Reno, PA 16343

814-676-3663

