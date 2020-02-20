Featured Local Job: RN and Patient Care Tech

American Renal Associates, a national provider of quality dialysis services, with the highest retention rate in the industry, is accepting applications for the following positions in Clarion, PA:

Registered Nurse

Seeking qualified applicants to provide in-center hemodialysis patient care. Hemodialysis experience preferred but not required. Applicant must have graduated from an accredited school of nursing. Current PA state license and CPR certification required.

Patient Care Technician

Seeking qualified applicants to provide in-center hemodialysis patient care. Hemodialysis experience preferred but not required. High school diploma or equivalent required.

Why choose American Renal Associates:

We do not cap salaries

Annual raises above the industry average

American Renal Associates recognizes your most recent dialysis experience in calculating your paid time off accrual meaning no loss of vacation time for longevity

Starting salaries for experienced staff above the industry average

We offer competitive salaries, plus excellent health, free life insurance, and no charge disability benefits (long term and short term) as well as a generous paid time off policy that recognizes your most recent, direct dialysis experience.

Please fax or e-mail resume to:

Jodi Hannold

Fax: 978-232-4054

E-mail: jhannold@americanrenal.com

