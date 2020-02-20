George L. Hawk, 93, of Franklin passed away on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at UPMC Northwest Hospital from cardiac arrest.

He was born in Kittanning on February 12, 1927 and grew up on a farm in Widnoon. He was the youngest of 5 boys and 5 girls. He was the son of Daniel and Carrie Hawk. He was the last surviving sibling.

He married Wilma Spenola of Seminole on June 26, 1948. They enjoyed 60 loving years together until she passed away on July 12, 2008 from cancer.

George L. Hawk Sr. enlisted in the U.S. Navy February, 1945 and was discharged July 26, 1946. He served on two ships as a Gunner’s Mate, LST 341 and the U.S.S. Guam which was a heavy battle cruiser.

When he was younger he played baseball in the Hayrake League on various teams. He also was an avid hunter and loved to watch the Pirates and Steelers on TV.

He worked at Joy Manufacturing for 40 years as a welder and then a supervisor in the structural department.

Surviving are two sons, George L. Hawk Jr. of Westminster, Colorado and Peter Hawk and his wife Lana of Cranberry Township, Pa.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 P.M. Saturday in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

