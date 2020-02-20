Jacob Eugene “Jim” Marki, passed away peacefully at home on February 18, 2020. “Hugo” as he was affectionately known to family friends, was born in Oil City in August of 1931 to Victoria and Jacob Marki.

The youngest of eight children, he was preceded in death by Chester Zimoski, Victor Zimoski, Joe Zimoski, Leona Kluck, Loretta Daman, Jane Schmelzer and Daniel Marki.

He was also preceded by son-in-law, Robert Sherman, a son, Michael Eugene and his Grandson Leland Marki.

Jim attended Assumption BVM and graduated from Oil City High School.

Jim married Helen Joan Ward on December 27, 1952 and they were married for 66 years until Joan’s passing in 2018.

They are survived by Susan Sherman (David Porter) of Powell, Ohio, Jim Marki, Hollywood Florida, Dave (Tina) Marki, Aliquippa, PA and nephew Michael Bryan (Liz) Orlando, Florida. He is also survived by Grandchildren Eryyn Sherman Villegas (Juan Carlos) Malaysia and Julia Marki, Raleigh, NC. Great Grandchildren include Morgan, Liam and Avery Bryan, Orlando, Fl.

Jim proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corp stationed in North Carolina as an aircraft mechanic during the Korean War.

Upon his completion of service, he returned to Oil City working at Lewis Hardware, Worthington Corporation and eventually finishing his career at Joy Mining as a Senior Buyer. He often spoke fondly of his time at Joy and the many friends and great experiences he had which he cherished.

Jim was well known around Oil City for his relentless sense of humor and the rarely smoked cigar constantly in his mouth. Frequent times spent at Oil City McDonalds and McNerney’s Irish Tavern brought him great happiness and purpose. He hunted the same sacred ground for over 70 years and spent many hours around town on his beloved 1982 Honda Motorcycle. He was always a sight with his Cigar in his mouth riding his bike until his 86th birthday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Saturday in St. Joseph Church with Fr. Ian McElrath

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

A very, very special thanks to Jim’s longtime neighbors and especially John and Judy Anderton who proved to be the most generous, Christian neighbors one could imagine. We are forever in your debt.

