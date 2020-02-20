Keystone SMILES Closes Alt-Ed Program

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center recently announced it has closed its alternative education program in Knox.

The program served students from school districts in Clarion and Venango Counties.

According to Executive Director Joyce Fosdick, on Sunday the Keystone SMILES board voted to close the program’s Crossroads Alternative Education Program on Monday.

The program had provided educational day-programs to serve the educational needs of students with at-risk behaviors from area schools for 22 years.

Fosdick said the closure of the program is based on changes in state and federal regulations for programs that provide Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth (AEDY).

The Crossroads Alternative Education Program simply didn’t have the resources to make the required changes while staying true to their primary mission, according to Fosdick.

“To pursue things that need to be different is just not within our ability,” Fosdick told exploreClarion.com.

“It’s just all kind of changes to the curriculum, reporting, documentation, and types of implementation.”

Fosdick noted that Keystone SMILES is based on service learning, where student utilize the things they’re learning to help people in the community through community service projects.

“With the new regulations mandating a certain number of hours of counseling and academics in the classroom, plus the travel time with students coming from Venango and Clarion counties, there’s just not enough time to follow our curriculum.”

That curriculum, Fosdick noted, was particularly designed to reach at-risk students.

“Years ago, we could take students out and build a wheelchair ramp for a single mom with a child who couldn’t get through her front door, and students could experience life challenges and see that they have a chance to help people. They wanted to be there and be involved in things, and we lost that opportunity along the way.”

The curriculum offered students the chance to learn everything from leadership skills to the importance of education in real-world situations, Fosdick said.

“We had students who were able to serve in AmeriCorps and get a living allowance and a stipend and experience the work world while getting skills and education, but we can’t do those things with this new model and the changes.”

