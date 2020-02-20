Lloyd H. Kramer, 92, of Oil City, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford.

Born December 7, 1927 in Shaler, he was a son of the late Henry and Lucy Baines Kramer.

Lloyd joined the U.S. Army in March of 1946 serving as a firefighter. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked for Worthington Steel in Oil City for 20 years, CPT in Franklin, Oil Well in Oil City, and finally for the U.S. Postal Service for over 20 years until his retirement.

He was member of St. Stephen Church since 1953, participating in daily morning mass faithfully.

Lloyd enjoyed playing cards with family, friends, and anyone who shared his passion for Cribbage. He played crossword puzzles daily.

On June 21, 1952, he married the former Doris M. Guth, who preceded him in death on January 15, 2018. Doris and Lloyd celebrated 65 years of marriage together.

He is survived by two sons, Robert Kramer and his wife Laurie of Mullica Hill, NJ and Mark Kramer and his wife Barbara of Frederick, MD; two daughters, Sharon Russell and her husband Thomas of Seneca and Catherine Kramer of Rockland; twelve grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Lloyd is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Monahan and husband Donald of Pittsburgh, and Ruth White of Allison Park.

In addition to his parents, and his wife, Doris, he was preceded in death by a son, David Kramer, a half-brother, Harold Kramer, a half-sister, Eleanor Hoke, and a brother-in-law Richard White.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 3 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Stephen Church with the Rev. John Miller presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

