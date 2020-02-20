Lottie G. Sopher, 60, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in her home with her siblings by her side on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Born April 16, 1959 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Charles R. and Luella L. (Braden) Sopher. She was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

As a lover of the outdoors, Lottie loved all living things, especially horses, fishing, and camping. She also enjoyed a good yard sale and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Left to cherish her memory are her two brothers, William E. Sopher, and his wife, Terresa, of Guys Mills, and Jack L. Sopher and his wife, Stacey, of Franklin; and her two sisters, Cynthia R. Sopher, and Sue Alsbaugh and her husband, Bruce, both of Franklin.

In addition to her parents, Lottie was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles R. Sopher, Jr., and Clifford J. Sopher.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation.

A Memorial Service celebrating Lottie’s life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced at a later date.

Lottie will be laid to rest at Lamey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lottie’s honor to the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

