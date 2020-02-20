 

Chicken and Biscuit Dinner to Benefit Local Man Fighting Cancer Set for February 29

Thursday, February 20, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

tim millerVENUS, Pa., (EYT) – A chicken and biscuit fundraising dinner is scheduled for February 29 for a local resident who is battling cancer.

Venus United Evangelical Church is hosting the fundraiser for Tim Miller, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who is fighting stage 4 metastatic pancreatic cancer.

It will take place on Saturday, February 29, at the Pinegrove Fire Hall located at 2369 PA-157 in Venus.

The dinner includes green beans, salad, and assorted desserts.

The cost is $9.00 for adults and $5.00 for children.

There will also be a silent auction at the benefit.


