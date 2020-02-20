Chicken and Biscuit Dinner to Benefit Local Man Fighting Cancer Set for February 29

VENUS, Pa., (EYT) – A chicken and biscuit fundraising dinner is scheduled for February 29 for a local resident who is battling cancer.

Venus United Evangelical Church is hosting the fundraiser for Tim Miller, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who is fighting stage 4 metastatic pancreatic cancer.

It will take place on Saturday, February 29, at the Pinegrove Fire Hall located at 2369 PA-157 in Venus.

The dinner includes green beans, salad, and assorted desserts.

The cost is $9.00 for adults and $5.00 for children.

There will also be a silent auction at the benefit.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.