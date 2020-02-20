Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Stealing Legos, Lotion

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information on a man suspected of two retail thefts that occurred at Walmart.

Police say on February 8 and February 11, retail thefts occurred at the Clarion Walmart store in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

During both of the incidents, the suspect entered the store, used a fictitious credit card to load money onto Walmart gift cards, and then fled the store, according to police.

The suspect also allegedly stole a Lego set and a bottle of lotion.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to these incidents or the suspect shown in the photos is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

