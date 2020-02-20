Sold Out Comedy Night Raises Funds for Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1

CLARION, Pa., (EYT) – It was a night of laughs as the community turned out to support Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 during the 6th annual comedy show on Saturday, February 15, at the Clarion Moose Lodge.

(PHOTO: Comedian Bil Benden.)

Following a spaghetti dinner, comedians Bil Benden and Juanda Mayfield took the stage to provide the evening’s entertainment.

Benden had the crowd laughing over his transition from “cool guy” to family man and father.

Mayfield provided a witty perspective on food, weight, and relationships.

Captain Mike Chesterfield of Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1 told exploreClarion.com that this is one of their more significant fundraisers of the year.

This year’s sold-out event may be their most successful yet.

“We have to replace equipment, and this helps to pay for that,” Chesterfield said.

The fire company needs to buy a new air compressor this year that is used to fill the air bottles firefighters wear on their backs as they fight fires.

“In order to replace the air bottles, we need to move to a newer style air compressor that fills the bottles to a higher psi,” Chesterfield explained.

All of the money raised from the comedy evening will go towards the $43,000.00 cost of that equipment.

The fire company also gets funding from the municipalities it serves and takes advantage of grant opportunities.

Still, fundraisers such as this provide needed money for fire equipment.

The average cost of a new fire truck is about $400,000. The price of a ladder truck can be as high as $1,500,000. Then there’s the cost of fuel, tires, oil, and general maintenance. according to Chesterfield.

The air compressor and new air packs top fire company’s wish list, but it doesn’t stop there.

They would like to replace one of the fire trucks.

“Fire trucks are not cheap,” Chesterfield said. “They’re not like a car. The cost of maintaining them can be high.”

The rescue pumper is from 1996 and is one of the fire company’s most used vehicles. Chesterfield said it is starting to show some wear and tear.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends replacing trucks every 15 to 20 years.

“By the time you decide on a truck and place the order with the vendor you choose, it’s roughly a two to three-year timeframe. So, if you don’t start now, you can’t plan for the future,” Chesterfield added.

