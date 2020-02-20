Southern Clarion County Little League Final Registration Day is Saturday

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – The Southern Clarion County Little League (Rimersburg/Sligo area) will hold its final registration Saturday, February 22, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon, at the Rimersburg Community Building.

Divisions for the 2020 season include baseball and softball for ages 4 (must be 4 years old before April 1, 2020) to 16.

The registration fee is $40.00 per player with a $70.00 maximum registration fee for a family. Fundraiser information will also be available, along with a fundraiser buyout option.

Players may also register online at www.SouthernClarionCountyLL.org.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.