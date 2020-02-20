Southern Clarion County Little League Final Registration Day is Saturday

 

Thursday, February 20, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Southern Clarion County Little LeagueRIMERSBURG, Pa. – The Southern Clarion County Little League (Rimersburg/Sligo area) will hold its final registration Saturday, February 22, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon, at the Rimersburg Community Building.

Divisions for the 2020 season include baseball and softball for ages 4 (must be 4 years old before April 1, 2020) to 16.

The registration fee is $40.00 per player with a $70.00 maximum registration fee for a family. Fundraiser information will also be available, along with a fundraiser buyout option.

Players may also register online at www.SouthernClarionCountyLL.org.


