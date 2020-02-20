 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Primary Health Network CEO Message

Thursday, February 20, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Primary Network (PHN) has worked closely with local communities to provide the highest quality of care to the people they serve.

Since their inception, they have implement a new model of healthcare: the Community Health Center.

For over 30 years of service, PHN has grown to become the largest Federally Qualified Health Center in Pennsylvania and one of the largest in the nation.

Their Clarion facility is located at 30 Pinnacle Drive.

Call: 1-814-223-9900

Primary Health Care Network - Clarion

For more information about the Primary Health Network visit https://primary-health.net/.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.