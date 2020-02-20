SPONSORED: Primary Health Network CEO Message
Thursday, February 20, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Primary Network (PHN) has worked closely with local communities to provide the highest quality of care to the people they serve.
Since their inception, they have implement a new model of healthcare: the Community Health Center.
For over 30 years of service, PHN has grown to become the largest Federally Qualified Health Center in Pennsylvania and one of the largest in the nation.
Their Clarion facility is located at 30 Pinnacle Drive.
Call: 1-814-223-9900
For more information about the Primary Health Network visit https://primary-health.net/.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.