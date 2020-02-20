State Police Calls: DUI, Criminal Mischief, Public Drunkenness

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Clarion Township

According to police, around 7:13 p.m. on February 9, a known 27-year-old Strattanville man operating a 2019 Nissan Sentra was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI at a location in Clarion Township.

Charges are pending toxicology results.

The name of the driver was not released.

Criminal Mischief in Clarion Township

Police say around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, a known 21-year-old Brookville woman had a tire on her 2009 Ford slashed at a location on Staab Road/Hilltop Lane in Clarion Township.

According to police, a suspect has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Public Drunkenness in Monroe Township

Police say around 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 53-year-old Michael Grillo, of Clarion, was drinking alcohol, and causing a disturbance, and drunk in the Clarion Walmart in Monroe Township.

According to police, Grillo became belligerent with staff at the store and was asked to leave. He was then escorted off the premises by state police.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.