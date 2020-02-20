State Police Investigating Statutory Rape in Rimersburg

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of statutory rape that occurred on Tuesday.

According to police, around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, a statutory rape/sexual assault involving a 14-year-old Rimersburg girl occurred at a location on Baker Street in Rimersburg, Madison Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

