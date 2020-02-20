Steven Allen Spence, 60, of Oil City passed away unexpectedly Tuesday February 18, 2020.

Born in Oil City he was the son of Don and Norma Lawrence Shreve.

Steve graduated from Oil City High School.

He worked at Emanuele’s Wholesale Produce for over 50 years with special friends Guy and Mary Emanuele.

Steve married Judy Bayer Spence with whom survives.

He enjoyed spending time with the grandkids, hunting and going up to Wyoming with the guys, playing softball with Shamrock and Mary’s Men, flag football, boxing, Nascar, landscaping, and tinkering with his cars and lawnmowers.

In addition to his parents he is survived by a daughter Lori Tupek; and grandchildren James, Bill, Kayla, Austin, Matthew, Tyler and pet Bella.

Steve is also survived siblings; Karen Wakefield, Brenda Umstead, Gary Dennis, Larry Dennis, Susan Shreve, and Don Shreve Jr., special nephew Ken Umstead.

Preceding Steve in death is siblings Sharon Best and Patricia Shreve, Grandparents Fred and Maye Lawrence and Bob and Ruth Shreve. In laws Bill and Charlotte Bayer, Uncle Paul Lawrence and brother in law Kirby Bayer.

Visitation will be Friday February 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 in the Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory.

Funeral Services will be Saturday February 22, 2020 at 1 pm in the funeral home with Fr. Miller presiding.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reisnelfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.