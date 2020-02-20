 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Playoff Schedule

Thursday, February 20, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Basketball CrowdFeb. 20 basketball schedule.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

BOYS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

(5) Karns City vs. (4) Clarion at Keystone High School, 7 p.m.
(6) Smethport vs. (3) Ridgway at Kane High School, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

(3) Moniteau vs. (2) Kane at Brookville High School, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

(6) Cameron County vs. (3) Otto-Eldred at Kane High School, 6 p.m.
(5) Union vs. (4) Elk County Catholic at Punxsutawney High School, 7 p.m.
(7) DuBois Central Catholic vs. (2) Coudersport at St. Marys High School, 7 p.m.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.