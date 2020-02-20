Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Playoff Schedule

Feb. 20 basketball schedule.

BOYS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

(5) Karns City vs. (4) Clarion at Keystone High School, 7 p.m.

(6) Smethport vs. (3) Ridgway at Kane High School, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

(3) Moniteau vs. (2) Kane at Brookville High School, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

(6) Cameron County vs. (3) Otto-Eldred at Kane High School, 6 p.m.

(5) Union vs. (4) Elk County Catholic at Punxsutawney High School, 7 p.m.

(7) DuBois Central Catholic vs. (2) Coudersport at St. Marys High School, 7 p.m.

