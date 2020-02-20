Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Thursday, February 20, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
Feb. 19 basketball scores.
BOYS
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND
(8) Austin 56, (9) Northern Potter 53
GIRLS
DISTRICT 6-8-9 CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS
(1) Hollidaysburg 62, (4) DuBois 36
(2) Portage 56, Obama Academy 45
