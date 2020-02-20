Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Feb. 19 basketball scores.

BOYS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND

(8) Austin 56, (9) Northern Potter 53

GIRLS

DISTRICT 6-8-9 CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

(1) Hollidaysburg 62, (4) DuBois 36

(2) Portage 56, Obama Academy 45

