Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Chip Cream Pie

Friday, February 21, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this comforting dessert with a glass of Riesling!

Pumpkin Chip Cream Pie

Ingredients

3/4 cup cold 2% milk
1 – 3.4 oz. package instant vanilla pudding mix
2/3 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup canned pumpkin
3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1 – 8 oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided
1 – 9-inch graham cracker crust
Slivered almonds and chocolate curls

Directions

~In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mix for two minutes. Stir in the chocolate chips, pumpkin, and pie spice. Fold in two cups whipped topping. Spoon into crust. Refrigerate for four hours or until set.

~Spread with remaining whipped topping; garnish with slivered almonds and chocolate curls.


