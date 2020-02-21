Four Games to Air Friday Night on Laurel Eye Clinch High School Basketball

DUBOIS, Pa. (D9Sports) – It’s a basketball fan’s dream, as four District 9 playoff games will air Friday night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School basketball via EYT Media/D9Sports.com.

(Photo from left: Selena Buttery of Brockway, Levi Orton of A-C Valley and Kait Constantino of Clarion)

Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle will be on the call of a pair of games from DuBois High School with the Brockway girls taking on Ridgway at 6 p.m. in the Class 2A quarterfinals and the A-C Valley boys battling Johnsonburg in the Class 1A quarterfinals immediately afterward.

Dustin Kifer and Chris Rossetti will be at St. Marys High School for a doubleheader with the Clarion girls taking on Port Allegany at 6 p.m. in the Class 2A quarterfinals and Clarion-Limestone squaring off with Otto-Eldred in the Class 1A quarterfinals immediately afterward.

The pregame show from both locations starts at 5:30 p.m. with Jared Bakaysa helping on the broadcast from DuBois and Jess Quinn from St. Marys.

Previews on the girls' games can be found here with previews on the boys' games found here.

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE GAMES FROM DUBOIS: Ridgway vs. Brockway Girls and A-C Valley vs. Johnsonburg boys

Airtime from DuBois High School will be 5:30 p.m. with the first game set to tip at 6 p.m.

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show for this matchup is at 5:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com.

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE GAMES FROM ST. MARYS: Clarion vs. Port Allegany girls and C-L vs. Otto-Eldred boys

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show for this matchup is at 6:30 p.m. with Dustin Kifer and Chris Rossetti on the call. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com.

HOW TO LISTEN

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com.

