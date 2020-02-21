 

Friday’s District 9 Basketball Playoff Schedule

Friday, February 21, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Basketball CrowdFeb. 21 basketball schedule.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

BOYS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

TBA vs. (1) Elk County Catholic at Bradford High School, 7 p.m.
(7) Otto-Eldred vs. (2) Clarion-Limestone at St. Marys High School, 7:30 p.m.
(6) North Clarion vs. (3) Cameron County at Kane High School, 7:30 p.m.
(5) A-C Valley vs. (4) Johnsonburg at DuBois High School, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

(8) Brockway vs. (1) Ridgway at DuBois High School, 6 p.m.
(7) Kane vs. (2) Redbank Valley at Brockway High School, 6 p.m.
(6) Clarion vs. (3) Port Allegany at St. Marys High School, 6 p.m.
(5) Cranberry vs. (4) Keystone at Moniteau High School, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

(3) Bradford vs. (2) St. Marys at Kane High School, 6 p.m.


