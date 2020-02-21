Jean Meredith Balko, formerly of Va. Beach, VA died on Feb.20, 2020 at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, PA, where she recently shared, “I’ve lived a long and good life.”

Jean was born on May 24, 1928 to Fred and Meredith (Campbell) McLaughlin in Oil City, PA.

Although moving frequently due to her father’s job relocations, Jean spent all of her summers at her grandparents’ cottage along the Allegheny River.

Jean graduated from Wilkinsburg H.S. in 1946 followed by Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, Pittsburgh, in 1949.

While working as an RN at a hospital in Sharon, PA, she met Albert W. Balko, whom she married in 1951.

Jean became a homemaker raising their two children.

Over the years, Jean volunteered in different organizations and especially loved staying active playing tennis with her friends until well into her 80’s.

Jean returned to the beloved Allegheny River cottage (first her grandparents’, then her own) every summer throughout her life, even after her family moved from PA to VA. In 2018 Jean moved from VA back to her cottage in PA for the final chapter of her life. For decades, all familiar with Jean knew that when passing by her cottage, they would be invited up to her porch to sit and visit.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, Albert in 2006 and son, Carl in 2007.

She is survived by a brother, Fred & wife, Jan; daughter, Martha Grady & husband, Walt; granddaughter, Jessica Grady; grandson, Ryan Grady & wife Randi; and great granddaughter, Delaney Grady.

Cremation occurred without a service per Jean’s wishes.

A celebration honoring Jean’s life will occur at a future date.

Please send your favorite memory of Jean to the guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marquette Hospice House, 13465 N. Wayland Rd, Meadville, PA. 16335.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.