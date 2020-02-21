Leap of Faith Gymnastics Silver Team Shines at Power of Purple Meet

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Leap of Faith Gymnastics attended the Power of Purple Meet in State College on February 16 – a meet in support of cancer research.

The Silver team (pictured above) placed 2nd with a score of 109.85. Each of the Leap of Faith athletes were awarded a special medal for sticking their impressive beam routines. The Silver team will be attending the USAG Region 7 State Meet in March by achieving an AA of 35.00 or higher.

Jadyn Truax, daughter of Heather & Doug Truax, placed 2nd Beam (9.30), 4th Bars (8.90), 5th Floor (8.90), 5th AA (35.95), and 6th Vault (8.85).

Jorja Parkinson, 10 years old, placed 1st Beam (9.55), 1st Floor (9.30), 1st AA (37.325), 2nd Bars (9.475), and 3rd Vault (9.00).

Malia Wilson, 10, of Shippenville, placed 1st Vault (9.25), 2nd Beam (9.375), 2nd AA (36.575), 4th Floor (8.85) and 6th Bars (9.10).

