New Brookville Veterinary Clinic Focusing on Wellness for Pets
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – There’s a new veterinary clinic in town, and they want to get to know you and your pets.
The North Fork Veterinary Clinic in Brookville will be hosting an open house and ribbon-cutting on Saturday, February 22.
Dr. Sarah Pierson and her husband, Dr. James Daniel Robertson, first opened the doors of the new veterinary clinic, located at 252 Allegheny Blvd. in Brookville, in October.
For Pierson, it’s also a homecoming.
She grew up in Brookville. The couple lived in Missouri but decided when it was time to start a family – they have a four-month-old baby – and open their own clinic, that Pierson’s hometown was the place to be.
For the most part, Robertson works with large animals – farm animals and livestock – while Pierson focuses on domestic household pets.
All animals are welcome, but you may want to call ahead if you have a more exotic pet to be sure they’re able to accommodate that pet.
The clinic focuses on wellness and preventive care, according to Pierson.
“We’re hoping we don’t see animals for sick problems,” said Pierson.
Just like for humans, Pierson said annual check-ups for our pets are important.
“In this area, there are some vaccines that are needed every year,” she said.
That would include Lyme Disease because it’s rampant in Pennsylvania.
Also, during a wellness check-up, Pierson explained that she would discuss preventive measures for issues such as heartworms and intestinal parasites. Flea and tick prevention is also essential. An effective tick preventative medicine can help cut down on the incidents of Lyme Disease and other tick-borne illnesses.
Check-ups are especially important for middle-aged and older pets.
“We talk about wellness blood work,” Pierson explained. “We can evaluate how things are functioning and have a better idea if there is a problem before there is a critical presentation of that problem. That way, we have a better opportunity to do something about any problem that may exist.”
“We evaluate any lumps or bumps, that’s really important. Doing a breast exam in female dogs is important, as well because the sooner we catch the lumps and bumps, the better opportunity we have to prevent long term health problems.”
During the Open House on February 22, you’ll have the chance to take a tour of the facilities. There will be light snacks and refreshments. Door prizes will include tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo, the Carnegie Science Center, and the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.
Things kick off at 10:00 a.m. with the official ribbon-cutting for the clinic at 10:30 a.m. The Open House runs through 1:00 p.m.
“We want people to know that we’re here, know our faces and know who we are,” Peirson said. “We want people who are curious about us to come in and meet us and see what we’re about while they check out our facilities.”
The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m.
They take emergency calls through 10:00 p.m., and an emergency fee applies. They also accept emergency calls during the weekend, although they do take one weekend a month off. Those weekends are noted on their Facebook page.
You can find North Fork Veterinary Clinic on Facebook or at northforkveterinary.com.
