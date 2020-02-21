Quarter Million Dollar Jackpot Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Four winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Friday, February 21 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $253,758. The winning tickets were sold in Allegheny, Venango, and York counties and in Philadelphia.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 03-12-15-16-24, to win individual prizes of $63,439.50, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets were sold by:

– Rite Aid, 818 US Route 15 N., Dillsburg, York County;

– Puff Discount Tobacco, 7901 Saltsburg Road, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County;

– Clintonville Market, 102 Emlenton St., Clintonville, Venango County; and

– Lil News Shack on Packer, 1502 Packer Ave., Philadelphia.

More than 77,400 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing.

The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before winners can be identified. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

This marks the second time in less than a week that a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold in Venango County.

A Cash 5 ticket sold for the Saturday, February 15 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 02-06-13-18-22, to win $650,000, less withholding. The winning ticket was sold at Wyattville Country Store and Gardens located at 2810 US Route 322 in Franklin.

