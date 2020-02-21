Oil City Man Busted Using Counterfeit Bills

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a 22-year-old Oil City man was arrested on February 12 for passing counterfeit $20 bills at multiple stores in Oil City.

According to the Oil City Police Department, on February 12, they were notified by management at the McDonald’s on Elm Street that a bill they had received earlier in the day was counterfeit. It was reported that the business had security footage of the man, later identified as Dakota Domres, giving the cashier the bill.

Patrolman McDevitt, of the Oil City Police Department, then responded and viewed the video footage.

Later in the evening, Ptlm. McDevitt noticed Domres inside the Country Fair located on Wilson Avenue. Ptlm. McDevitt then entered the store and stood behind Domres as he allegedly tried using another counterfeit $20 bill to purchase a lighter, according to police.

Domres was then taken into custody inside the store and was found to be in possession of three more counterfeit $20 bills, police say.

He was then lodged in the Venango County Jail on outstanding warrants.

Ptlm. McDevitt then began investigating multiple incidents from several local businesses that had reported receiving counterfeit $20 bills. Security footage from all of the stores showed Domres entering the businesses on February 12, wearing the same clothing, and purchasing small value items with counterfeit $20 bills and receiving change back, according to police.

Police note Domres also attempted to purchase items at another business where the cashier checked the $20 bill and found it to be fake.

Domres was charged with the following offenses:

– Forgery, Felony 2 (seven counts)

– Possession of Instruments of Crime With Intent, Misdemeanor 1

– Theft by Deception, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Attempted Theft by Deception, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

