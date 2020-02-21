Rimersburg Man Accused of Punching Woman in Face During Violent Domestic Assault Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man accused of punching a woman in the face during a reportedly violent domestic incident waived his hearing on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 24-year-old Toby Allan Weckerly, of Rimersburg, were waived for court on Tuesday, February 18:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Weckerly is currently free on $35,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in late January in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

Clarion-based State Police received a call around 10:32 p.m. on Friday, January 31, regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a residence on Cherry Run Road in Toby Township, Clarion County.

The caller reported that Toby Allan Weckerly had “laid hands” on her and said she needed police to get to the residence immediately. The victim also said Weckerly had broken multiple items inside the residence, according to a criminal complaint.

When police arrived at the scene, Weckerly actively resisted arrest and had to be taken to the ground, where he continued to resist, the complaint states.

The victim was then interviewed and stated that she and Weckerly had been drinking at a local bar, and after they returned home, Weckerly became violent and began making accusations against her. She told police that Weckerly punched her in the face twice with a closed fist, once by her right eye and once in the right lower jaw, the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes Trooper Allison observed redness to the victim’s right eye and cheek.

Weckerly caused extensive damage to multiple inside doors, drywall, and the exterior storm door of the residence, which he does not own. The damage is estimated at over $1,000.00, according to the complaint.

Weckerly was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, February 1.

