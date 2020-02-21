 

Say What?!: Man Gives CPR to Gecko Found Drowning in Beer

Friday, February 21, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Man-gives-CPR-to-gecko-found-drowning-in-beerCORINDI BEACH, New South Wales – An Australian man may have saved a lizard’s life when he fished it out of his beer at a pub and performed CPR on the seemingly lifeless animal.

The customer named Brett, known to his friends as Slab, said he initially thought staff at The Amble Inn in Corindi Beach, New South Wales, were playing a prank on him when he spotted a gecko in his mug of beer.

Read the full story here.


