Sex Offender Arrested for DUI, Megan’s Law Violations, Drug Possession in Cranberry Township

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A registered sex offender was arrested for multiple violations in Cranberry Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 5:12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the 6000 block of U.S. 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, related to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from the Clarion Borough Police Department.

Police say it was then determined that the driver, 35-year-old Paris Nevels, of Oil City, was impaired, and was in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. It was also later determined that Nevels was operating a vehicle that was not registered to his Megan’s Law registration, and the phone number associated with the phone he was carrying was also not registered to his Megan’s Law registration as required.

Court documents indicate Nevels was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 10:25 p.m. on February 19, on the following charges:

– Failure to Comply With Registration of Sexual Offender Requirements, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 1 – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– Driving License Suspended/Revoked Pursuant to Sec 3802/1547B1, Summary

– Fail to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail pending $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle, 38-year-old Robert Hollobaugh, of Oil City, is also being charged with two counts of drug-related charges and two counts of summary violations.

