State Police Searching for Registered Sex Offender

MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania State Police are continuing the search for a registered sex offender wanted on an active warrant.

According to KDKA News, Mercer-based State Police have been searching for 36-year-old Giovanne York, of Farrell, since early September of 2019 after he allegedly provided false information about his whereabouts.

Police say York failed to appear and register his information, as is required for registered sex offenders. A warrant was then issued after York failed to show up to his appointed registration and did not appear at a criminal case hearing at the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.

According to the Megan’s Law website, York was convicted of corruption of a minor on January 12, 2004.

His registration began May 15, 2009.

He is described as 5′ 7″ tall, 198 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on both arms of miscellaneous images and wording, a tattoo with unspecified wording on his chest, a tattoo that says “BIG” on one elbow, and tattoos of the number “44” on both hands, as well as two scars on the back of his head.

Anyone with information about York’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mercer-based State Police at 724-662-6162.

For more information about Megan’s Law public website, click here.

The information provided on this site regarding Megan’s Law offenders is intended for community safety purposes only and should not be used to threaten, intimidate, or harass.

Pennsylvania’s General Assembly has determined public safety will be enhanced by making information about registered sexual offenders available to the public through the internet. Knowledge whether a person is a registered sexual offender could be a significant factor in protecting yourself, your family members, or persons in your care from recidivist acts by registered sexual offenders. Public access to information about registered sexual offenders is intended solely as a means of public protection.

