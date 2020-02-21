Thursday’s District 9 Playoff Scores

Feb. 20 basketball scores.

BOYS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

(4) Clarion 54, (5) Karns City 48

(3) Ridgway 50, (6) Smethport 27

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

(2) Kane 53, (3) Moniteau 42

GIRLS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

(3) Otto-Eldred 54, Cameron County 41

(4) Elk County 51, (5) Union 33

(2) Coudersport 50, DuBois Central Catholic 41

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.