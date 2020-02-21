Union Girls Fall to ECC in D9 Class 1A Quarterfinals

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Taylor Newton turned in a monster performance to lead Elk County Catholic to a 51-33 quarterfinal win over Union at Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium.

(Photo: Taylor Newton had 17 points, 20 rebounds, 7 steals and 7 assists. Photo by Shelly Atzeni. Check out more of Atzeni’s work here.)

Newton scored 17 points with 20 rebounds, seven steals, seven assists and two blocked shots as the No. 4-seeded Lady Crusaders (15-10) advanced to Tuesday’s Class 1A semifinals against top-seeded and unbeaten North Clarion. Since D9 sends four teams to states, the Lady Crusaders are back in the PIAA playoffs after a one-year hiatus.

ECC also got double-figure scoring efforts from Julia Aikens and Tammy Geci, who scored 12 and 10 points respectively.

Dominika Logue scored 21 points with seven rebounds to lead fifth-seeded Union, which trailed 12-0 at the outset.

ECC led 15-5 after the first quarter, 29-17 at halftime and after the Damsels (11-12) scored the first six points of the third quarter to get within 29-23, the Lady Lady Crusaders closed the third with an 11-3 run to put the game away with a 40-26 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

OTTO-ELDRED 54, CAMERON COUNTY 41

KANE, Pa. – Outscoring Cameron County by 14 points at the free-throw line, third-seeded Otto-Eldred beat the sixth-seeded Lady Raiders, 54-41, in the District 9 Class 1A quarterfinals at Kane High School.

The Lady Terrors (16-6) shot 20 of 34 from the line led by performances from Katie Sheeler (9 of 10) and Reilly Raught (7 of 9) to beat Cameron County, which shot 6 of 14 from the charity stripe, for the third time this season.

Otto-Eldred led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and built the advantage to 26-18 by halftime thanks to six points from Sheeler, who was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the second quarter.

Sheeler had a strong all-around game finishing with 15 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Raught led the Lady Terrors with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Kayley Heller added nine points and eight boards.

Kaelee Bresslin paced Cameron County (11-12) with 14 points. The Lady Raiders also got nine points from Hailey Hilfiger, who was playing for the first time since injuring her shoulder Jan. 3. Cameron County’s second-leading scorer, Hilfiger had missed the last 14 games prior to Thursday night. Reggie Goodrow chipped in eight points in the loss.

Otto-Eldred, which has qualified for the PIAA playoffs for the fourth straight season thanks to the win, plays Coudersport in the semifinals Tuesday.

COUDERSPORT 50, DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 41

ST. MARYS, Pa. – Outscoring DuBois Central Catholic by 17 points from the midpoint of the second quarter until the end of the third quarter, second-seeded Coudersport advanced to the District 9 Class 1A semifinals with a 50-41 win at St. Marys High School.

Following a 6-0 run by seventh-seeded DCC, the Lady Cardinals (10-14) led 13-9 in the second quarter.

But Coudersport (19-4) ended the first half on a 10-4 run fueled by eight points from Rosalyn Page to take a 19-17 halftime lead.

The Lady Falcons then outscored DCC 20-13 in the third quarter with Mikayla Gunn hitting a pair of 3-pointers on her way to eight points in the quarter and Page adding six more points.

DCC fought back and closed the gap to 46-41 with 2:18 to play on the strength of eight Shay Gulvas points, but Coudersport held on for the victory.

Page paced Coudersport, which will play Otto-Eldred in the semifinals Tuesday, with 19 points with Gunn hitting three 3-pointers and finishing with 15 points. Sarah Chambers chipped in seven points.

Gulvas led DCC with 18 points with Martin Swalligan adding nine.

The win advances Coudersport to the PIAA playoffs as well.

Full coverage of District 9 teams in the basketball postseason can be found here.

