Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Butterscotch Raisin Cookies

These chewy oatmeal cookies that are full of butterscotch chips and raisins!

Butterscotch Raisin Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

2 eggs

3 cups quick-cooking oats

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 package (3.4 ounces) instant butterscotch pudding mix

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup raisins

1/2 cup butterscotch chips

Directions

~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs. Combine the oats, flour, dry pudding mix, and baking soda; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in raisins and butterscotch chips.

~Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 375° for nine to 11 minutes (or until lightly browned). Remove to wire racks to cool.

~Makes about 3-1/2 dozen.

