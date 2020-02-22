 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Butterscotch Raisin Cookies

Saturday, February 22, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

These chewy oatmeal cookies that are full of butterscotch chips and raisins!

Butterscotch Raisin Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup sugar
2 eggs
3 cups quick-cooking oats
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 package (3.4 ounces) instant butterscotch pudding mix
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup raisins
1/2 cup butterscotch chips

Directions

~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs. Combine the oats, flour, dry pudding mix, and baking soda; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in raisins and butterscotch chips.

~Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 375° for nine to 11 minutes (or until lightly browned). Remove to wire racks to cool.

~Makes about 3-1/2 dozen.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.