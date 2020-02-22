Community Learning Workshop Announces Upcoming Events

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Community Learning Workshop has announced its upcoming events.

The following events are FREE and open to the public:

– Monday, March 9, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Spanish Language Workshop, Ages 4+

– Tuesday, March 24, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – American Sign Language Workshop, Ages 4+

– Wednesday, April 8, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Poetry & Songwriting Workshop, Ages 10+

These fun-filled evenings include games, crafts, activities, and books.

Please RSVP for events: LearningWorkshop@clarion.edu

Community Learning Workshop is located at 505 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

