Cranberry Grad Schreck Has Monster Game as Penn State DuBois Women Win

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (D9Sports) – Cranberry graduate Malliah Schreck had a monster game in Penn State DuBois’ 69-58 win over Penn State Greater Allegheny Friday night in women’s basketball action

(Photo of Malliah Schreck. Photo courtesy of Penn State DuBois Athletics)

Schreck scored a game-high 21 points and pulled down 26 rebounds in the win, which improved DuBois to 15-9 on the season.

Cierra O’Shell also had a double-double for the Lions with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Brockway grad Leah Lindemuth just missed a double-double finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds. Union grad Lexey Shick contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.

Jayla Ellis led PSU McKeesport with 19 points.

Penn State DuBois is back in action in the first round of the PSUAC Playoffs at Penn State Fayette at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

