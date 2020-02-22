Friday’s District 9 Basketball Playoff Scores

Feb. 21 basketball scores.

BOYS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

(1) Elk County Catholic 69, (8) Austin 18

(2) Clarion-Limestone 72, (7) Otto-Eldred 58

(3) Cameron County 54, (6) North Clarion 44

(5) A-C Valley 71, (4) Johnsonburg 65

GIRLS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

(1) Ridgway 39, (8) Brockway 22

(2) Redbank Valley 37, (7) Kane 25

(6) Clarion 56, (3) Port Allegany 50

(4) Keystone 50, (5) Cranberry 43

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

(2) St. Marys 55, (3) Bradford 36

