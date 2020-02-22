 

Friday’s District 9 Basketball Playoff Scores

Saturday, February 22, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Feb. 21 basketball scores.

BOYS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

(1) Elk County Catholic 69, (8) Austin 18
(2) Clarion-Limestone 72, (7) Otto-Eldred 58
(3) Cameron County 54, (6) North Clarion 44
(5) A-C Valley 71, (4) Johnsonburg 65

GIRLS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

(1) Ridgway 39, (8) Brockway 22
(2) Redbank Valley 37, (7) Kane 25
(6) Clarion 56, (3) Port Allegany 50
(4) Keystone 50, (5) Cranberry 43

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

(2) St. Marys 55, (3) Bradford 36


