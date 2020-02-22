 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Joseph Paul Everman

Saturday, February 22, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

6890417_fbsJoseph Paul Everman, 63, of Parrish, FL passed away peacefully early Monday, February 17, 2020, in Sarasota with his wife and sister by his side.

Joseph was born June 29, 1956, in Franklin, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Bertha Everman.

He moved to Florida in the early 1980’s, worked as an IT Professional and retired from Home Shopping Network after 30 years as a Senior Programmer Analyst.

Joseph was a kind, gentle man who faced life head on with extraordinary courage and in spite of every opposition and affliction, remained true to his faith.

Joe was an avid long-distance runner and in 1983 qualified and ran in the Boston Marathon, one of his many accomplishments as an elite runner.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet, sisters, Theresa Davis (Jeff), Cathy Tyler (Jim) predeceased, Delores (Cookie) Jones (Dan) and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 6-8PM, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, Bradenton, FL. Mass will be 9:30AM, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Palmetto, FL.

Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.