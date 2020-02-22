Joseph Paul Everman, 63, of Parrish, FL passed away peacefully early Monday, February 17, 2020, in Sarasota with his wife and sister by his side.

Joseph was born June 29, 1956, in Franklin, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Bertha Everman.

He moved to Florida in the early 1980’s, worked as an IT Professional and retired from Home Shopping Network after 30 years as a Senior Programmer Analyst.

Joseph was a kind, gentle man who faced life head on with extraordinary courage and in spite of every opposition and affliction, remained true to his faith.

Joe was an avid long-distance runner and in 1983 qualified and ran in the Boston Marathon, one of his many accomplishments as an elite runner.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet, sisters, Theresa Davis (Jeff), Cathy Tyler (Jim) predeceased, Delores (Cookie) Jones (Dan) and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 6-8PM, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, Bradenton, FL. Mass will be 9:30AM, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Palmetto, FL.

Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.