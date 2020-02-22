Kathryn S. Reed, 69, a resident of 205 Neumann Lane, Cranberry, died peacefully Thursday, February 20, 2020, in UPMC-Hamot Hospital in Erie, with her beloved husband by her side; following a period of declining health.

She was born August 16, 1950, in New Haven, CT, a beloved daughter of the late: David S. and Muriel Hetzel Young.

Kathy earned her BA degree in education at Gannon University in Erie; and had taught for more than 24 years at St. Patrick School in Franklin. Through the years, she had taught seventh, eighth and first grades.

She was an active and faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin, where she was also a member of The Catholic Daughters of the Americas (C.D.ofA.). Amongst Kathy’s proudest moments was being a part of her husband, Richard’s ordination as a Permanent Deacon within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie, at St. Peter Cathedral in Erie, by The Most Reverend Donald W. Trautman (presently Bishop Emeritus of The Diocese of Erie), on June 4, 2004. She was an accomplished flutist and had played in the St. Patrick Church choir and at Christmas Midnight Mass, with the choir, for several years.

Paramount in Kathy’s life was always her family. She cherished the fun times they shared, and most especially the times she was able to spend with her grandson.

She was married August 31, 1974, to Richard A. Reed, who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by a son, David Scott Reed and his companion Michael Shannon Prahl; and by a grandson, Tyson Richard Michael Reed.

Also surviving are two sisters: Margaret Livingston and husband, Lee of Readfield, Maine and Loretta Maddock and husband, Bob of Geneva, NY; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, John David Reed; and by her brother, David Young.

Friends may call Sunday 4-7 PM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin. A Christian Wake Service will be conducted Sunday at 6:30 PM in the church with Deacon Walter Jones, presiding.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church in Franklin with Monsignor John J. Herbein, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to either: St. Patrick Church or to St. Patrick Community Food Pantry.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.